The Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, operating under the counter-insurgency force 'Romeo', conducted an extensive training session for Village Defence Committee (VDC) members in Balnoi, Poonch's Mendhar block. Held on Sunday, the session focused on weapon maintenance, specifically the new self-loading rifles, and understanding terrorist strategies.

Attendees received hands-on training in cleaning and minor repairs of weapons. The event also served as a platform for open discussion on the region's security challenges. A total of 43 VDC members participated, underscoring the initiative's success in bolstering local defense measures.

Simultaneously, a mysterious disease outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district claimed 16 lives, affecting 38 others since December 2024. The Indian Army has been actively supplying essentials and support, appreciated by locals who face the crisis.

Despite intervention by medical experts, the illness's cause remains unidentified. The State Health Department continues rigorous surveillance, advising against panic. The government assured support, including compensation for affected families, and police investigation into the deaths continues.

