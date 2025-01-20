Left Menu

Customs Crackdown: Foiling Smuggling Attempts at IGI Airport

Customs authorities at IGI Airport charged a 26-year-old man with smuggling foreign cash concealed in luggage. Following intelligence, officers recovered currency valued at Rs1.35 crore. The suspect admitted to the act. In related incidents, officials also arrested individuals smuggling gold in December, underscoring heightened vigilance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:22 IST
Custom officials seize foreign cash worth Rs1.35 crore at IGI airport (Photo/@AirportGenCus). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Customs authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport have apprehended a 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for attempting to smuggle foreign currency. The individual, intending to travel to Ras Al Khaimah via Hyderabad on flight 6E-2768, was caught with cleverly hidden foreign cash.

This operation, based on credible intelligence, led to the discovery of USD 20,000, Saudi Riyal 5,25,500, and Qatari Riyal 1,000 encased in a black trolley bag. The entire stash, worth Rs1,35,01,150, was confiscated as per sections of the Customs Act and FEMA regulations. The passenger openly confessed to the smuggling act and now faces charges under the Customs Act.

This incident follows a series of thwarted smuggling attempts at IGI Airport, including the arrest of a woman in December for concealing gold worth Rs 50 lakh and another male passenger caught with gold concealed in travel adaptors. These cases highlight the increased scrutiny and measures at Delhi's international airport to curb smuggling activities.

