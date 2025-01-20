Customs Crackdown: Foiling Smuggling Attempts at IGI Airport

Customs authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport have apprehended a 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for attempting to smuggle foreign currency. The individual, intending to travel to Ras Al Khaimah via Hyderabad on flight 6E-2768, was caught with cleverly hidden foreign cash.

This operation, based on credible intelligence, led to the discovery of USD 20,000, Saudi Riyal 5,25,500, and Qatari Riyal 1,000 encased in a black trolley bag. The entire stash, worth Rs1,35,01,150, was confiscated as per sections of the Customs Act and FEMA regulations. The passenger openly confessed to the smuggling act and now faces charges under the Customs Act.

This incident follows a series of thwarted smuggling attempts at IGI Airport, including the arrest of a woman in December for concealing gold worth Rs 50 lakh and another male passenger caught with gold concealed in travel adaptors. These cases highlight the increased scrutiny and measures at Delhi's international airport to curb smuggling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)