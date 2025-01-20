Left Menu

Court Set to Sentence Greeshma in Sharon Raj Murder Case

The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court will announce the sentence for Greeshma, convicted of murdering her boyfriend Sharon Raj by poisoning. The defense and prosecution made their final pleas, where Greeshma argued for leniency due to her age. Her uncle was also found guilty under a separate charge.

Accused being produced at the Additional District Sessions Court in Neyyattinkara earlier (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court is poised to deliver its verdict on the sentencing in the high-profile Sharon Raj murder case. Sharon Raj, 23, was allegedly poisoned by his girlfriend, Greeshma, who used pesticide-laced ayurvedic decoction.

Charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, Greeshma faces allegations of murder, abduction with intent to kill, administering poison with intent to harm, and obstructing justice by providing false information. The court on Saturday heard final pleas from both the defense and prosecution regarding the punishment for Greeshma, who was found guilty on January 17.

While the prosecution called for the maximum penalty citing the crime's rarity, the defense requested leniency due to Greeshma's youthful age. Both sets of parents were present during the final hearing, where Greeshma submitted a written statement emphasizing her age and education in hopes of mitigating her sentence.

Additionally, the court found Greeshma's uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, guilty under a separate charge, while her mother, Sindhu, was acquitted. The case dates back to October 14, 2022, with Sharon Raj succumbing to the poison eleven days later. Greeshma had wished to end their long-term relationship to marry another, leading to the alleged murder when Sharon resisted.

Sharon's dying declaration and pivotal forensic evidence were instrumental in the investigation, overseen by a special team led by the Superintendent of Police. Concluding earlier this year, the trial examined over 95 witnesses.

