Supreme Court Halts Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Proceedings

The Supreme Court has paused trial court proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case over remarks made against Amit Shah. The court has asked the Jharkhand government and complainant Naveen Jha to respond within four weeks.

Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has temporarily stalled the trial court proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This action comes in response to a defamation case brought forward by Naveen Jha, a BJP worker, claiming that Gandhi made derogatory remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The bench, comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, has issued notices to both the Jharkhand government and the complainant, Naveen Jha, demanding their formal responses within the next four weeks. The apex court's order has halted all ongoing trial court activities concerning this matter until further notice.

The case stems from a public speech by Gandhi on March 18, 2018, during which he allegedly referred to Amit Shah as a 'murderer.' This accusation led to Jha filing a defamation lawsuit, which, after dismissal by the Jharkhand High Court, has now been challenged in the Supreme Court. The hearing is scheduled to resume after six weeks. (ANI)

