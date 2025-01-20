Union Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Fighting the State' Remark

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'fighting the state' comment, accusing him of using rhetoric similar to individuals who aim to destabilize the nation. Meghwal claimed Gandhi, given his prominent role, should refrain from challenging the country's sovereignty.

Meghwal stated, "Rahul Gandhi, as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, can criticize the Prime Minister and BJP, but criticizing the country is unacceptable. His recent statements mirror the language of those who wish to fracture our nation." Meghwal's remarks followed Gandhi's speech at the Congress's new headquarters opening, where he criticized BJP's influence over national institutions.

Gandhi, in his speech, equated the opposition's struggle with that against the Indian state, highlighting perceived biases in institutions and media. The minister's comments have fueled a broader debate on political rhetoric and sovereignty, with reactions surfacing nationwide from political leaders and the media.

