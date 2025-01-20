Left Menu

Justice for RG Kar Case: Family's Fight for Harsh Sentence

Ahead of the sentencing of Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar murder and rape case, the victim's family presses for the harshest punishment. Despite Roy's claims of innocence, the family remains resolute in seeking justice and keeping the case in public focus.

Updated: 20-01-2025 14:21 IST

Father of deceased doctor in RG Kar case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the sentencing of Sanjay Roy looms in the RG Kar murder and rape case, the victim's family remains steadfast in seeking justice. In Sealdah's civil and criminal court, the father has expressed confidence in the judge and vowed to continue their fight both in court and on the streets.

The father insists on the harshest penalty for Roy, believing others were involved. Despite Roy's attempt to speak in his defense, the victim's father insists justice demands the strictest consequences. He told reporters, "He is a criminal; there are others with him. He must face the harshest punishment."

The victim's mother underscored their resolve not to let the investigation be suppressed. Asserting her daughter's case serves a greater good, she stated they trust the court will deliver justice. The Central Bureau of Investigation is also pushing for capital punishment for Roy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

