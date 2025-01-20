Left Menu

Rajouri District Battles Mysterious Health Crisis Amid Investigation

Rajouri's health department is intensely screening residents after an unidentified disease claimed 17 lives and affected 38 people. Dr. M L Raina reports comprehensive surveillance efforts. Despite concerns, tests return negative, dismissing a public health emergency. An inter-ministerial team, led by the MHA, investigates. The Indian Army supplies essential aid.

Health Department teams in Budhal Village, Rajouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The health department in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has launched extensive screening efforts, racing against time to uncover the source of a mysterious illness that has claimed 17 lives and affected 38 since December 2024.

Dr. M L Raina, Chief Medical Officer for Rajouri, reports that teams have conducted thorough screenings of 9000-10000 homes, employing active and passive surveillance methods to monitor this unidentified health threat. Despite the virus claims, comprehensive tests have returned negative results, negating the need for a public health emergency declaration at this time.

Resident Surjeet Singh Thakur acknowledged the prompt response of health teams working alongside police and civil administration in their investigation, ruling out bacterial and viral origins while suggesting potential poisoning as the cause. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered an inter-ministerial team to probe the unexplained deaths over recent weeks. Meanwhile, the Indian Army is on site to deliver essential supplies to affected residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

