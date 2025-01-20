Tragedy Strikes: Telangana Student Shot Dead in US
A 26-year-old student from Telangana, K Ravi Teja, was shot dead in the US. He went to the US in 2022, completed his MS, and was job-hunting. His family urges the government to expedite the return of his remains. Similar incidents have occurred previously.
A 26-year-old student from Telangana, India, was tragically shot dead in the United States by unidentified assailants, according to his family.
K Ravi Teja, who relocated to the US in 2022 for his studies, had been seeking employment after finishing his master's degree eight months prior. His family members are urging government intervention to help repatriate his body.
'My plea to the government is to facilitate the prompt return of my son's mortal remains,' said Teja's grieving father. Similar incidents have occurred, including a 2024 shooting of a youth from Khammam, Telangana, who worked at a gas station in the US.
