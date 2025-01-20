Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Court's Verdict in RG Kar Case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday voiced her dissatisfaction with the life imprisonment sentence handed down by the court in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. Banerjee suggested that if Kolkata Police had managed the case, they would have secured a death penalty. She remarked, "I learned about the sentencing from the media. We have always demanded capital punishment and we continue to stand by it. However, this is the court's decision and I can't say much about this."

Highlighting the differences in procedural timelines, Banerjee criticized the CBI for taking five months to pursue the death penalty after assuming control of the investigation on August 14, 2024. She claimed that in contrast, West Bengal police ensured capital punishment in similar cases within 54-60 days, citing examples from Joynagar, Farakka, and Hooghly. Further questioning the CBI's role in the case, she stated, "The details are theirs to explain. Our primary goal was always to secure the harshest possible punishment for the convict. I am not satisfied with this verdict."

Expressing doubts about the CBI's efficiency, Banerjee pointed to a prolonged investigation timeline and suggested political interference led to delays. She emphasized the swiftness of the Kolkata Police, who arrested the accused, Sanjay Roy, within 24 hours of the crime. Despite such efficiency, Banerjee argued that the case's transfer to the CBI under political pressure led to delays, and criticized the opposition for politicizing the incident while the judiciary imposed a life sentence on Roy, fining him Rs 50,000 for the crime.

Lashing out at her political adversaries, Banerjee condemned the misinformation campaigns during the investigation, asserting that Kolkata Police's findings were later corroborated by the CBI. Addressing the wider implications, she mentioned the Bengal government's reforms like the Aparajita Bill aimed at enhancing women's safety, criticising opposition parties for hindering legislative progress, even as the Sealdah Court sentenced Roy to life for the heinous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)