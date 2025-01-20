TMC Leaders Demand Death Penalty in Controversial RG Kar Case Verdict

In a significant development in the RG Kar rape-murder case, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh has voiced his discontentment with the court's decision to sentence Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment. Ghosh insists that the verdict would have been more severe had the Kolkata Police handled the investigation instead of the CBI.

Meanwhile, Advocate Vivek Jain praised the judicial system's efficiency, highlighting that the case was resolved within five to six months, which he deems a testament to the robust administration of justice. Jain emphasized that this swift verdict should be welcomed as a positive outcome by society.

Protests erupted in Kolkata, with junior doctors demonstrating outside the Sealdah Court and vowing to seek harsher punishment through higher courts. Echoing dissatisfaction, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated the demand for a death penalty, emphasizing the effectiveness of Kolkata Police in securing capital punishment in similar cases.

