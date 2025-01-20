TMC Leaders Demand Death Penalty in Controversial RG Kar Case Verdict
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee express dissatisfaction with the court's life imprisonment verdict in the RG Kar rape-murder case. Junior protestors demand stricter punishment, while lawyer Vivek Jain highlights the judicial process's efficiency in delivering a verdict within months.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development in the RG Kar rape-murder case, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh has voiced his discontentment with the court's decision to sentence Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment. Ghosh insists that the verdict would have been more severe had the Kolkata Police handled the investigation instead of the CBI.
Meanwhile, Advocate Vivek Jain praised the judicial system's efficiency, highlighting that the case was resolved within five to six months, which he deems a testament to the robust administration of justice. Jain emphasized that this swift verdict should be welcomed as a positive outcome by society.
Protests erupted in Kolkata, with junior doctors demonstrating outside the Sealdah Court and vowing to seek harsher punishment through higher courts. Echoing dissatisfaction, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated the demand for a death penalty, emphasizing the effectiveness of Kolkata Police in securing capital punishment in similar cases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
