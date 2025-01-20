Mushroom Farming Empowers Reasi Women

In the Reasi district, there's a burgeoning trend of women embracing mushroom cultivation as a means to financial empowerment and self-reliance. This agricultural practice, which utilizes a variety of waste materials and techniques, has become a lucrative business model for local women, allowing them to support their households independently.

One notable success story is Anita Devi, who transitioned from being a homemaker to a thriving entrepreneur. Her journey, fueled by minimal resources and local agricultural department training, has flourished into a successful mushroom cultivation operation. Anita now earns over Rs 1 lakh annually, distributing her produce across various markets in the region.

The district administration, observing such success, has been actively promoting mushroom farming through workshops and financial assistance. With Reasi's favorable climate, the initiative has gained momentum, illustrating the transformative impact of skill development and innovative farming methods in rural communities.

