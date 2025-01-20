Left Menu

Mushroom Farming Empowers Reasi Women

Women in Reasi district are transforming lives through mushroom cultivation, earning substantial incomes and achieving financial independence. Supported by local initiatives, women like Anita Devi exemplify the empowerment potential of this innovative agricultural practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:22 IST
A photo of the women in Reasi practicing mushroom cultivation (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In the Reasi district, there's a burgeoning trend of women embracing mushroom cultivation as a means to financial empowerment and self-reliance. This agricultural practice, which utilizes a variety of waste materials and techniques, has become a lucrative business model for local women, allowing them to support their households independently.

One notable success story is Anita Devi, who transitioned from being a homemaker to a thriving entrepreneur. Her journey, fueled by minimal resources and local agricultural department training, has flourished into a successful mushroom cultivation operation. Anita now earns over Rs 1 lakh annually, distributing her produce across various markets in the region.

The district administration, observing such success, has been actively promoting mushroom farming through workshops and financial assistance. With Reasi's favorable climate, the initiative has gained momentum, illustrating the transformative impact of skill development and innovative farming methods in rural communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

