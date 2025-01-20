Justice Delivered: NCW Reacts to Life Sentence in Kolkata Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has welcomed the Sealdah Court's verdict, sentencing the convict in the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case to life imprisonment. While the NCW initially advocated for a death penalty, the body acknowledges the court's decision.

The Commission praised the swift judicial proceedings, noting that the judgment reflects society's demand for justice. They emphasized the need for accountability, urging legal action against other accused individuals currently on bail, if found guilty.

The NCW also remarked on the convict's mother's statement, underscoring the law's supremacy over emotion in serious matters. They hope the case inspires ongoing reforms to ensure women's safety and dignity. Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticized the life sentence, advocating for a death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)