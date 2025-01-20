Outrage Over RG Kar Verdict: Medical Community Demands Justice
Medical professionals express disappointment over the life sentence given to Sanjay Roy in the RG Kar rape-murder case. FORDA and IMA leaders call for capital punishment, insisting the severity of the crime warrants a harsher penalty. West Bengal's CM echoes dissatisfaction with the verdict.
The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has voiced its dissatisfaction after a court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment in the RG Kar rape-murder case. The association's General Secretary, Sarvesh Pandey, labeled the verdict as surprising and unacceptable to the medical community.
Pandey emphasized that FORDA spearheaded the campaign against the RG Kar case, expressing that they expected capital punishment for the crime. He mentioned that the body's legal team would examine the verdict thoroughly to consider future actions. The dissatisfaction was echoed by Vinay Aggarwal, Chairman of the IMA Action Committee, who urged the High Court to reassess the case.
Aggarwal highlighted that the incident incited nationwide anger, with calls for capital punishment growing louder. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her displeasure, noting that if the case had been under Kolkata Police's jurisdiction, a death penalty might have been secured, citing past cases where swift investigations led to harsher penalties.
