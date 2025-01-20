Left Menu

Trump's Energy Emergency: Boosting U.S. Oil and Gas

President-elect Donald Trump plans to declare a national energy emergency, enhancing U.S. oil and gas production. The executive action aims to lower energy costs and counteract President Biden's pro-electric vehicle strategies. Trump will also promote resource utilization in Alaska, addressing prior regulatory limitations.

President-elect Donald Trump will sign an executive order declaring a national energy emergency, as disclosed by an incoming White House official on Monday. The initiative aims to increase U.S. oil and gas production significantly, bringing down costs for American consumers. This move counters President Joe Biden's emphasis on transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Under Biden's administration, despite efforts to curb fossil fuel dependency, U.S. oil and gas production surged, driven by high prices post-sanctions on Russia. While details of the emergency declaration remain undisclosed, it is expected to expedite the approval process for energy projects that usually face lengthy delays.

Trump's energy strategy also includes an order to harness Alaska's abundant natural resources, aligning with promises made during his campaign. These efforts comprise repealing Biden's electric vehicle initiatives and defending traditional energy appliances from regulatory phase-outs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

