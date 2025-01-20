Sacred Dip: Deputy CM Chowna Mein's Spiritual Journey at Mahakumbh Mela

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, embraced the spiritual ambiance at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela by immersing himself in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam. Mein expressed his aspiration to unite this water with that from the Parshuram Mela, highlighting the fusion of India's rich cultural and spiritual traditions.

In a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mein extended an invitation to the Parshuram Mela, underscoring the significance of fostering cultural ties. He emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of advancing India through its diverse cultural heritage, as he participated in various sacred rituals, including a havan, floral offerings, and the ceremonial aarti for Swami Adhokshajanand Devtirth Ji Maharaj.

Mein shared his experiences on social media, describing the honor of engaging in these spiritual practices and serving food to the sadhus. He was inspired by their dedication to spirituality and peaceful presence, expressing hope that the blessings of the Kumbh Mela would guide society toward righteousness and selflessness. The Mahakumbh Mela, a rare event held every 144 years, runs from January 13 to February 26.

