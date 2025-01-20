Left Menu

FTSE 100 Climbing New Heights Amidst Global Economic Uncertainty

The FTSE 100 hit consecutive record highs, spurred by signals from global markets and investor anticipation around Donald Trump's policy announcements. Meanwhile, economic events like the Davos summit and fluctuating stock performances of firms such as Reach and Sanderson Design Group marked the day's financial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:43 IST
FTSE 100 Climbing New Heights Amidst Global Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100, London's prominent blue-chip index, climbed to a record high for the second consecutive session, with investors keenly eyeing Donald Trump's return to the White House for policy direction on tariffs and international relations.

The market showed optimism, closing 0.2% higher despite thin trading volumes owing to a U.S. market holiday. Trump, having pledged to enact several executive orders, focused market attention globally.

Global markets appeared relieved after Trump's assurance of not imposing U.S. tariffs immediately, shifting focus to the Davos summit and company earnings. Stocks like Reach soared, while others like Sanderson Design Group faced losses, highlighting the volatile economic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025