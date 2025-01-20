FTSE 100 Climbing New Heights Amidst Global Economic Uncertainty

The FTSE 100, London's prominent blue-chip index, climbed to a record high for the second consecutive session, with investors keenly eyeing Donald Trump's return to the White House for policy direction on tariffs and international relations.

The market showed optimism, closing 0.2% higher despite thin trading volumes owing to a U.S. market holiday. Trump, having pledged to enact several executive orders, focused market attention globally.

Global markets appeared relieved after Trump's assurance of not imposing U.S. tariffs immediately, shifting focus to the Davos summit and company earnings. Stocks like Reach soared, while others like Sanderson Design Group faced losses, highlighting the volatile economic environment.

