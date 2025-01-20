Supreme Court Criticizes Burial Denial in Chhattisgarh

The Supreme Court voiced its disapproval on Monday regarding the Chhattisgarh High Court's dismissal of a plea by a Christian man, seeking burial rights for his father in their ancestral village. Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma expressed their dismay over the situation, where the deceased's body has remained in a mortuary for 12 days, without an appropriate resolution from either state authorities or the higher judiciary.

The court expressed pain at the necessity for the petitioner, Ramesh Baghel, to approach the Supreme Court to bury his father. It questioned state respondents about the historical position on such burials in the village, seeking an explanation for the recent objections. The hearing underscored the absence of any immediate solution regarding the deceased's unburied status since January 7.

Ramesh Baghel had contested the High Court's decision, which cited potential law and order issues raised by villagers against burying Christians in the village's common area. State representatives argued that the designated burial grounds, 20-25 km away, were traditionally for the Hindu tribal community. The court remains engaged in dialogue, scheduled to hear further arguments on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)