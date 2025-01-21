Gasoline Tragedy: Rising Death Toll in Nigeria Fuel Inferno

Left Menu

A tragic explosion in north-central Nigeria has claimed 98 lives after individuals attempted to transfer gasoline from a crashed oil tanker. The nation's emergency agency warns that the death count may rise. High gasoline prices and the removal of subsidies by the government have exacerbated the situation.

The death toll from the gasoline tanker explosion in north-central Nigeria has risen to 98, according to an announcement by the country's emergency response agency on Monday.

The blast occurred early Saturday near Suleja, Niger state, as individuals transferred gasoline from a crashed oil tanker to another truck using a generator, igniting an explosion. Those transferring the fuel and nearby onlookers were among the casualties.

Hussaini Isah, operational head for Niger State's National Emergency Management Agency, mentioned to The Associated Press that the death toll could rise further. 'The death toll keeps changing,' he said. On Sunday, Isah noted that the explosion caused many casualties as a crowd gathered at the scene, including individuals capturing photos and others collecting gasoline.

High gasoline prices in Nigeria have led to such dangerous practices, exacerbating hardship following President Bola Tinubu's subsidy removal intended for developmental use. Such fuel scooping incidents are common, as people see it as free access to valuable resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

