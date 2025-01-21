Left Menu

South Korea Navigates U.S. Relations Amid Political Turbulence

South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, is seeking strengthened bilateral relations with the U.S. under President Trump's new administration amidst domestic political chaos. The government will focus on fostering mutual interests and revisiting South Korea's strategies in response to U.S. policies on tariffs and electric vehicles.

As the second term of President Trump begins, South Korea's acting president, Choi Sang-mok, has expressed hopes for a more reciprocal relationship with Washington. He emphasizes the importance of mutual interest and policy cooperation, amidst concerns about the impact of U.S. policies on South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Choi, who took over as acting president on December 27 following the impeachment of top leaders, is set on steering the nation through its dramatic political crisis. He plans to establish contact with Trump soon, especially in light of past interactions where Trump promptly communicated with Korean leaders post-elections.

Choi congratulated Trump on social media following his swearing-in, conveying South Korea's eagerness for reinforced alliances. Meanwhile, Seoul is vigilant about the potential repercussions of Trump's policies on tariffs and electric vehicles, with financial markets reacting swiftly to these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

