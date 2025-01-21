Foggy Disruptions: Delhi's Weather Chaos Continues

On January 21, a heavy layer of fog enveloped Delhi, causing significant disruptions in train services and severely reducing visibility. According to the IMD, Delhi experienced a minimum temperature of 11°C, with expectations of moderate fog persisting throughout the day. Rainfall predictions extend to January 22 and 23 across various parts of Delhi NCR.

The IMD's weather update suggests rainfall is likely in additional northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. While temperatures are predicted to hover around normal levels, a cold wave remains a possibility. IMD Scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar attributes the weather changes to two western disturbances poised to bring rain and snow to the western Himalayas, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next five days. Cities including Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, Delhi NCR, and Northern Rajasthan should brace for rain and dense fog.

The thick fog has already wreaked havoc in several northern Indian cities, disrupting day-to-day activities. Nonetheless, Prayagraj airport is maintaining timely operations despite the poor visibility. The IMD forecasts a minimum temperature of 11°C in Prayagraj, expecting fog in the morning and clearer skies later. The stark contrast in the weather has not deterred thousands from gathering at the Sangam ghats for the Maha Kumbh holy dip, while other regions like Ayodhya and the Taj Mahal in Agra remain fog-bound.

The cold wave has also enveloped Uttarakhand's Haridwar with a light mist, as visual reports from Har Ki Pauri depicted people braving the chill for religious rituals. The persistent fog has caused significant disruptions in train schedules, with 41 trains in the capital running late. Affected routes include Kir-Asr Express (15707), Lichchvi Express (14005), Gorkhdham Express (12555), Purushottam Express (12801), and Mahabodhi Express (12397).

In light of these disruptions, the Railways has issued an advisory urging passengers to verify updated train schedules prior to travel. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)