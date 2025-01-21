Left Menu

West Bengal Government Challenges Life Sentence in High-Profile Rape-Murder Case

The West Bengal government has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, convicted of rape and murder in the RG Kar case. Despite the Sealdah Court's life imprisonment verdict, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction while victim's family demands justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:02 IST
West Bengal Government Challenges Life Sentence in High-Profile Rape-Murder Case
Sanjay Roy, convict in RG Kar rape-murder case (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court, seeking capital punishment for Sanjay Roy, the accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case. This move comes after the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment, a decision that has faced criticism.

Expressing dissatisfaction, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the court's verdict, suggesting the case's outcome might have been different had the Kolkata Police overseen the investigation. Banerjee has been vocal about her support for the death penalty for such crimes, emphasizing past successes in similar cases.

The victim's father has voiced criticism towards the investigation by both the CBI and Kolkata Police, seeking justice rather than monetary compensation. He highlighted the pain inflicted by the investigative process. The case has sparked widespread calls for a harsher sentence for Roy, amplifying the urgency of the government's appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

