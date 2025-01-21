Left Menu

Russia's Wealth Fund Chief Praises Trump's Decisive Leadership

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, praised U.S. President Donald Trump for his decisive leadership. Dmitriev highlighted Trump's initiatives to boost growth and foster dialogue, noting his intention to discuss peace in Ukraine with President Vladimir Putin. Dmitriev is under U.S. sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:03 IST
Russia's Wealth Fund Chief Praises Trump's Decisive Leadership
  • Russia

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russia's $23 billion sovereign wealth fund, lauded President Donald Trump for his decisive executive actions, claiming they could reshape history and foster economic growth. Dmitriev emphasized Trump's openness to dialogue as a potential avenue for resolving global challenges.

Russian officials have cautiously noted Trump's reentry to the political arena, recalling his previous approach to Moscow. Dmitriev, once a key player in establishing connections between Trump and Russian officials, is now sanctioned by the U.S., though Russia finds these sanctions illegitimate.

In a recent Security Council address, President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness to engage with the new U.S. administration, congratulating Trump on his inauguration. Putin's recent meeting with Dmitriev discussed the wealth fund's investments, amid potential future collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

