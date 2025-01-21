Russia's Wealth Fund Chief Praises Trump's Decisive Leadership

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of Russia's $23 billion sovereign wealth fund, lauded President Donald Trump for his decisive executive actions, claiming they could reshape history and foster economic growth. Dmitriev emphasized Trump's openness to dialogue as a potential avenue for resolving global challenges.

Russian officials have cautiously noted Trump's reentry to the political arena, recalling his previous approach to Moscow. Dmitriev, once a key player in establishing connections between Trump and Russian officials, is now sanctioned by the U.S., though Russia finds these sanctions illegitimate.

In a recent Security Council address, President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness to engage with the new U.S. administration, congratulating Trump on his inauguration. Putin's recent meeting with Dmitriev discussed the wealth fund's investments, amid potential future collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)