U.S. Withdraws from Paris Climate Pact Again
President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement for a second time, aligning with nations like Iran and Yemen outside the pact. This decision highlights his skepticism about climate change and aims to expand U.S. oil and gas production by reducing regulations.
President Donald Trump has once again pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord, removing the world's historically largest emitter from the 2015 global agreement aimed at combating climate change.
The decision positions the U.S. alongside Iran, Libya, and Yemen as the only countries not participating in the pact designed to keep global temperature rises below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.
The move underscores Trump's long-standing skepticism of climate change, which he has dismissed as a hoax, and is in line with his broader strategy to deregulate the fossil fuel industry to boost production.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Paris
- climate
- withdrawal
- global warming
- U.S.
- oil
- growth
- Biden
- China
ALSO READ
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol
Dollar Dominance Amid Global Currency Turmoil
South Korea's Political Turmoil: Arrest Warrant Stand-Off Intensifies
Winter Storm Havoc: U.S. Braces for Deep Freeze Impact
Dollar On Edge As Market Awaits Crucial U.S. Economic Data