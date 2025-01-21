Left Menu

U.S. Withdraws from Paris Climate Pact Again

President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement for a second time, aligning with nations like Iran and Yemen outside the pact. This decision highlights his skepticism about climate change and aims to expand U.S. oil and gas production by reducing regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:21 IST
U.S. Withdraws from Paris Climate Pact Again
US President Donald Trump (Image Credit: YouTube/TheWhiteHouse) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump has once again pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord, removing the world's historically largest emitter from the 2015 global agreement aimed at combating climate change.

The decision positions the U.S. alongside Iran, Libya, and Yemen as the only countries not participating in the pact designed to keep global temperature rises below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

The move underscores Trump's long-standing skepticism of climate change, which he has dismissed as a hoax, and is in line with his broader strategy to deregulate the fossil fuel industry to boost production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025