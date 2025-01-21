U.S. Withdraws from Paris Climate Pact Again

President Donald Trump has once again pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord, removing the world's historically largest emitter from the 2015 global agreement aimed at combating climate change.

The decision positions the U.S. alongside Iran, Libya, and Yemen as the only countries not participating in the pact designed to keep global temperature rises below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

The move underscores Trump's long-standing skepticism of climate change, which he has dismissed as a hoax, and is in line with his broader strategy to deregulate the fossil fuel industry to boost production.

(With inputs from agencies.)