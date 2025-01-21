Notorious Gang Leader Arshad Killed in UP Police Encounter

In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Uttar Pradesh Police eliminated four gang members in an encounter in Shamli district, early Tuesday. The clash involved the notorious Arshad, an active member of the Mukim Kala gang, who was on the run with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

The bloody encounter unfolded in the Jhinjhana region near the UP-Haryana border, as police forces executed a pre-dawn operation against the miscreants. Arshad was responsible for orchestrating over 16 criminal activities, including five murder cases, after forming his own gang post the demise of Mukim Kala.

While the operation was successful in dismantling the dangerous gang, it was not without cost. Inspector Sunil, part of the Special Task Force (STF), sustained severe injuries and is battling for his life at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The operation also led to the recovery of weapons including a carbine, pistols, and guns.

(With inputs from agencies.)