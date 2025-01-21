Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Illegal Hotels in J&K: Properties Worth Rs 14.93 Crore Attached

The Enforcement Directorate has attached two hotels in Jammu and Kashmir, valued at Rs 14.93 crore, due to violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. These actions follow an investigation into illegal constructions and misuse of residential buildings in commercial activities by the hotels and the Patnitop Development Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:26 IST
ED Cracks Down on Illegal Hotels in J&K: Properties Worth Rs 14.93 Crore Attached
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action against two hotels in Jammu and Kashmir, attaching properties worth Rs 14.93 crore amidst allegations of illegal activities. The hotels, Trinetra Resorts and Green Orchid, located in the Patnitop area, were reportedly constructed beyond permissible limits, according to an agency statement issued on Tuesday.

Initiated by an FIR from the Central Bureau of Investigation, Jammu, the ED's investigation targets hotel owners and Patnitop Development Authority officials. The hotels allegedly transformed residential properties for commercial use and operated unlawfully in restricted zones, such as dense forests and agricultural lands, while compliance failures by PDA officials were overlooked.

The agency claims both hotels engaged in unauthorized construction on encroached land and generated revenue from these activities. This illegally obtained land and the associated revenue have been classified as Proceeds of Crime and subsequently attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025