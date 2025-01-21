ED Cracks Down on Illegal Hotels in J&K: Properties Worth Rs 14.93 Crore Attached

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action against two hotels in Jammu and Kashmir, attaching properties worth Rs 14.93 crore amidst allegations of illegal activities. The hotels, Trinetra Resorts and Green Orchid, located in the Patnitop area, were reportedly constructed beyond permissible limits, according to an agency statement issued on Tuesday.

Initiated by an FIR from the Central Bureau of Investigation, Jammu, the ED's investigation targets hotel owners and Patnitop Development Authority officials. The hotels allegedly transformed residential properties for commercial use and operated unlawfully in restricted zones, such as dense forests and agricultural lands, while compliance failures by PDA officials were overlooked.

The agency claims both hotels engaged in unauthorized construction on encroached land and generated revenue from these activities. This illegally obtained land and the associated revenue have been classified as Proceeds of Crime and subsequently attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002.

(With inputs from agencies.)