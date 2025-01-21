Waqf Amendment Bill JPC Nears Consensus After Extensive Consultations

In a significant move, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill concluded its final field visit in Lucknow on Tuesday. Key stakeholders including members of the Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards and the Minority Commission actively participated in discussions, underscoring the collaborative effort to amend the Waqf Act of 1995.

Prior to the meeting, a representative from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, voiced optimism about the proceedings, expressing hope that their concerns would be acknowledged and addressed. He remarked on the committee's arrival in Lucknow, highlighting the readiness of various Muslim organizations to present their viewpoints.

Rajya Sabha MP and committee member Brij Lal emphasized the importance of this meeting as the concluding phase of their nationwide consultations. He noted that discussions have spanned multiple states, with stakeholders from diverse backgrounds contributing suggestions. JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal is set to present the comprehensive report in the forthcoming budget session of Parliament.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal confirmed that after six months of extensive meetings across the country, the committee is close to reaching a consensus. The anticipation is high for the upcoming budget session where the findings will be unveiled, following an extension granted during the winter session.

The Waqf Amendment Bill aims to rectify long-standing issues within the 1995 Act, including mismanagement and corruption. Proposed reforms encompass digitisation efforts, enhanced auditing procedures, improved transparency, and legal avenues for reclaiming illegally occupied properties. The JPC's comprehensive approach involved consultations with government officials, legal experts, and community representatives to ensure effective legislative changes.

With the budget session scheduled from January 31 to April 4, the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, marks a pivotal moment in addressing these complex challenges, aligning the legislation with modern governance and accountability standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)