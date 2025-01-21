Gang Rivalry Turns Deadly in Jammu's Jewel Chowk
A man was shot dead in Jammu's Jewel Chowk area in a suspected gang-related incident. The police have launched a manhunt to catch the assailant. Authorities confirmed it was not a terrorist act. The investigation is ongoing to apprehend the person responsible.
A man lost his life in a shooting incident believed to be linked to gang rivalry in Jammu's bustling Jewel Chowk area. The tragic event has prompted local authorities to launch a vigorous search for the shooter, as confirmed by a police official on Tuesday.
Jammu Additional Director General of Police, Anand Jain, elaborated during a press briefing, stating, "In this regrettable incident, the victim, Sumit Jandial, was targeted by an opposing gang. This situation does not involve terrorism... our investigation is actively progressing. The victim has unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, and our team is committed to apprehending the culprit quickly."
Responding to the alert about this violent occurrence, the Jammu and Kashmir Police swiftly reached the location to commence a thorough investigation. The probe continues with efforts to bring justice to the case. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
