Bioethanol: India's Pathway to Carbon Neutrality

India is positioned to achieve carbon neutrality with bioethanol and renewable electrification, according to Honda Motor Co Ltd's Chief Engineer, Hiroya Ueda. However, making bioethanol fuel affordable is crucial for economic viability, Ueda stressed on Tuesday.

At SIAM's Eco-Energy Symposium, Ueda underlined ethanol's environmental benefits over traditional fuels but noted the higher running cost due to lower efficiency. He urged the Indian government to create a pricing mechanism and vehicle manufacturers to enhance fuel efficiency.

Ueda suggested reducing ethanol's cost to Rs 65 per litre to keep it viable alongside improving vehicle mileage. The push for ethanol not only aids India's carbon goals but also supports rural farmers. Furthermore, Honda's Brazilian experience is shaping its bioethanol commitments in India, like the CBF300 Flex Fuel launch.

