Trump's Tariff Talks and Market Moves: A High-Stakes Economic Dance

U.S. stock index futures gained momentum on Tuesday as investors weighed the implications of President Donald Trump's recent executive orders concerning energy and immigration, eagerly anticipating his next steps regarding trade policy.

President Trump delayed implementing promised tariffs on Monday, but floated the possibility of a 25% duty on imports from Canada and Mexico due to immigration and fentanyl issues. This provided some solace to investors, who feared a broad-based tariff policy.

Goldman Sachs adjusted its forecast for this year's universal tariff, decreasing it from 40% to 25%. Meanwhile, American automakers and energy stocks saw a rise as global markets reacted to Trump's policies, showing no immediate signs of Chinese surcharges.

