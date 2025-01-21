Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Talks and Market Moves: A High-Stakes Economic Dance

U.S. stock futures lifted as President Trump's executive orders on energy and immigration were scrutinized. Investors found relief as Trump hesitated on imposing universal tariffs. Goldman Sachs reduced its tariff forecast, while specific stocks, particularly in energy and automotives, reacted to policy signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:51 IST
Trump's Tariff Talks and Market Moves: A High-Stakes Economic Dance
Europe's main stocks index Image Credit:

U.S. stock index futures gained momentum on Tuesday as investors weighed the implications of President Donald Trump's recent executive orders concerning energy and immigration, eagerly anticipating his next steps regarding trade policy.

President Trump delayed implementing promised tariffs on Monday, but floated the possibility of a 25% duty on imports from Canada and Mexico due to immigration and fentanyl issues. This provided some solace to investors, who feared a broad-based tariff policy.

Goldman Sachs adjusted its forecast for this year's universal tariff, decreasing it from 40% to 25%. Meanwhile, American automakers and energy stocks saw a rise as global markets reacted to Trump's policies, showing no immediate signs of Chinese surcharges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025