Trump's Tariff Talks and Market Moves: A High-Stakes Economic Dance
U.S. stock futures lifted as President Trump's executive orders on energy and immigration were scrutinized. Investors found relief as Trump hesitated on imposing universal tariffs. Goldman Sachs reduced its tariff forecast, while specific stocks, particularly in energy and automotives, reacted to policy signals.
U.S. stock index futures gained momentum on Tuesday as investors weighed the implications of President Donald Trump's recent executive orders concerning energy and immigration, eagerly anticipating his next steps regarding trade policy.
President Trump delayed implementing promised tariffs on Monday, but floated the possibility of a 25% duty on imports from Canada and Mexico due to immigration and fentanyl issues. This provided some solace to investors, who feared a broad-based tariff policy.
Goldman Sachs adjusted its forecast for this year's universal tariff, decreasing it from 40% to 25%. Meanwhile, American automakers and energy stocks saw a rise as global markets reacted to Trump's policies, showing no immediate signs of Chinese surcharges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariff
- stock
- futures
- energy
- immigration
- Canada
- Mexico
- automotive
- nuclear
ALSO READ
Trudeau's Potential Exit: A Turning Point for Canada's Liberal Party
Indian Energy Exchange Reaches Record Trading Volumes Amid Rising Energy Demand
Surge in Indian Energy Exchange Trading: Record Achievements in December
EVE Energy Achieves Landmark TÜV SÜD Certification for EU Battery Regulation
Reliance Launches RasKik Gluco Energy: A New Refreshing Trend