Haryana's Budget 2025-26: A Boost for Farmers

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana emphasized the upcoming state budget's focus on agriculture for 2025-26, highlighting the government's dedication to farmers. A pre-budget meeting led by the Chief Minister gathered input from farmers and experts, marking a commitment to enhance farmers' economic conditions through strategic planning.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana announced on Tuesday a special emphasis on agriculture in the forthcoming state budget for the financial year 2025-26.

The government's unwavering commitment to farmer welfare and strengthening the agriculture sector was reiterated, with Rana highlighting a 'double engine government' approach to achieve these goals in the new budget.

A recent pre-budget consultation organized by the Chief Minister at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, involved discussions with farmers, agricultural scientists, and representatives of farmer producer organizations. Over 52 suggestions were exchanged, demonstrating a significant strategy is underway to improve farmer income and economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

