HAL Advances Indigenous Aircraft with Strategic GE-414 Engine Deal

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is negotiating a crucial GE-414 engine deal in the US to bolster India's indigenous aircraft programs. Delays in jet engine supplies, especially for LCA projects, are being tackled with high-tech transfer promises. This effort aligns India's strategy to develop homegrown jet engines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:44 IST
Indian team to visit US for GE-414 engine talks (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster India's indigenous aircraft initiatives, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) plans to finalize a deal for GE-414 engines. A HAL team is set to visit the United States soon to negotiate the terms, aiming for an agreement by March this year, according to defense officials.

The discussions encompass the supply of 99 engines, with the potential for increased orders if selected for India's fifth-generation fighter jet program. High-level technology transfer from GE Aerospace promises to enhance India's competencies in advanced aerospace engineering.

India faces jet engine supply challenges for its LCA Mark 1A and Mark 2 projects. Delays in GE-404 engine deliveries have already impacted the LCA Mark 1A project, with the GE-414 deal yet to be signed, potentially affecting the LCA Mark 2 timeline. As LCA Mark 2 aims to replace older jets in the Indian Air Force, HAL's pursuit to develop indigenous engines with global partnerships becomes critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

