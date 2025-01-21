Left Menu

Global Outcry as U.S. Withdraws from Paris Climate Agreement Again

The U.S., led by President Donald Trump, has announced its withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement for a second time. This decision, widely criticized by international leaders, risks reversing progress in fighting climate change. Despite the setback, committed parties stress the importance of ongoing global cooperation.

Updated: 21-01-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:54 IST
In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has ordered the United States to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, marking the second time the nation steps away from the global initiative to combat climate change.

This decision has sparked a wave of concern and criticism from global leaders and environmental advocates. Simon Stiell, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, warned that ignoring the clean energy boom would benefit competitor economies while climate disasters escalate.

Other reactions included China's concern over the global challenge and the European Union's commitment to climate action despite the U.S.'s exit. Officials emphasize the urgent need for the Paris Agreement to tackle pressing climate issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

