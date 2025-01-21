Global Outcry as U.S. Withdraws from Paris Climate Agreement Again

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has ordered the United States to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, marking the second time the nation steps away from the global initiative to combat climate change.

This decision has sparked a wave of concern and criticism from global leaders and environmental advocates. Simon Stiell, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, warned that ignoring the clean energy boom would benefit competitor economies while climate disasters escalate.

Other reactions included China's concern over the global challenge and the European Union's commitment to climate action despite the U.S.'s exit. Officials emphasize the urgent need for the Paris Agreement to tackle pressing climate issues.

