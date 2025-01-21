Vice President Dhankhar Calls for Addressing Illegal Migration and Political Consensus

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the critical issue of illegal migration during a speech in Raipur. He warned that unchecked migration could destabilize India's electoral mechanisms and strain essential resources. Addressing students from NIT Raipur, IIT Bhilai, and IIM Raipur, Dhankhar urged proactive measures to manage the growing migration crisis.

Dhankhar further expressed concerns over demographic changes and orchestrated conversions, which he argued could disrupt national harmony. Stressing the importance of the Uniform Civil Code, he questioned opposing views, suggesting they overlook constitutional obligations. In his address, Dhankhar called for a unified approach to uphold the core values outlined in the Constitution.

Emphasizing the vital role of dialogue, Dhankhar advocated for political consensus on issues like nationalism and security. He critiqued the destruction of public property and stressed accountability, urging young Indians to leverage social media to address civic vandalism. Notable figures, including Chhattisgarh's Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, attended the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)