Vice President Dhankhar Calls for Addressing Illegal Migration and Political Consensus

During an address at Raipur, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need to tackle illegal migration, which he believes threatens electoral integrity and national resources. He also underscored the importance of political consensus, urging dialogue among political parties to address key national issues like nationalism and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:25 IST
Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/@VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the critical issue of illegal migration during a speech in Raipur. He warned that unchecked migration could destabilize India's electoral mechanisms and strain essential resources. Addressing students from NIT Raipur, IIT Bhilai, and IIM Raipur, Dhankhar urged proactive measures to manage the growing migration crisis.

Dhankhar further expressed concerns over demographic changes and orchestrated conversions, which he argued could disrupt national harmony. Stressing the importance of the Uniform Civil Code, he questioned opposing views, suggesting they overlook constitutional obligations. In his address, Dhankhar called for a unified approach to uphold the core values outlined in the Constitution.

Emphasizing the vital role of dialogue, Dhankhar advocated for political consensus on issues like nationalism and security. He critiqued the destruction of public property and stressed accountability, urging young Indians to leverage social media to address civic vandalism. Notable figures, including Chhattisgarh's Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, attended the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

