Left Menu

Security Forces Score Major Wins Against Naxals in India

Security forces neutralized two Naxals in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, seizing firearms during the operation. This follows another successful encounter at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border where 20 Naxals were killed, demonstrating continued efforts to combat Naxalism. Authorities aim to eliminate Naxalite activities by March 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:45 IST
Security Forces Score Major Wins Against Naxals in India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against Naxalite insurgency, security forces in Jharkhand's Bokaro district neutralized two Naxals, one identified as an area commander, early Wednesday morning. This operation, a collaboration between the Jharkhand Police and the 209 CoBRA battalion, was enabled by precise intelligence inputs from both the Intelligence Bureau and local authorities, leading to the recovery of three firearms, including one AK-47 and two INSAS rifles.

The deceased Naxals have been preliminarily identified as Shanti, an area commander from Chatro village under the Khukhra police station in Giridih district, and Manoj from Dhavatar village in the same district. While officials are still verifying their identities, the operation underscores the ongoing strategic efforts to address Naxalite activities in the region. Authorities are currently exploring further intelligence from the recovered weapons.

This operational success follows a large-scale offensive at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, where at least 20 Naxals, including a senior leader, were killed. The coordinated effort involved the forces of Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Special Operation Group (SOG). The operation led to the recovery of a cache of automatic weapons, including AK-47s and SLR rifles. These developments are part of a broader campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

Metaverse unleashed: The new frontier of digital and real-world integration

Revolutionizing Android security: A new approach to combat malware with unprecedented accuracy

Unlocking AI’s potential: Why better environments matter

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025