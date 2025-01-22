Security Forces Score Major Wins Against Naxals in India

In a significant breakthrough against Naxalite insurgency, security forces in Jharkhand's Bokaro district neutralized two Naxals, one identified as an area commander, early Wednesday morning. This operation, a collaboration between the Jharkhand Police and the 209 CoBRA battalion, was enabled by precise intelligence inputs from both the Intelligence Bureau and local authorities, leading to the recovery of three firearms, including one AK-47 and two INSAS rifles.

The deceased Naxals have been preliminarily identified as Shanti, an area commander from Chatro village under the Khukhra police station in Giridih district, and Manoj from Dhavatar village in the same district. While officials are still verifying their identities, the operation underscores the ongoing strategic efforts to address Naxalite activities in the region. Authorities are currently exploring further intelligence from the recovered weapons.

This operational success follows a large-scale offensive at the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, where at least 20 Naxals, including a senior leader, were killed. The coordinated effort involved the forces of Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Special Operation Group (SOG). The operation led to the recovery of a cache of automatic weapons, including AK-47s and SLR rifles. These developments are part of a broader campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026.

