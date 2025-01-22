Left Menu

Historic Dalit Wedding Procession in Rajasthan Defies Traditions

In Rajasthan's Ajmer district, a Dalit groom carried out his wedding procession under police protection. The bride's family, fearing opposition from upper castes, sought assistance to ensure a peaceful 'Bindoli' ceremony. The event went smoothly due to extensive police presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 12:16 IST
In a bold defiance of traditional barriers, a Dalit groom's wedding procession proceeded under heavy police protection in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. The historic event unfolded peacefully despite potential upper caste opposition.

The bride's family orchestrated the elaborate security detail, fearing resistance to the horse-mounted 'Bindoli' ceremony. With around 200 police personnel ensuring order, groom Vijay Regar successfully married Aruna Khorwal amidst community concerns.

The family had sought intervention from authorities and activists, resulting in negotiations with village locals and strategic police deployment. Such measures aimed to prevent any untoward incidents historically associated with similar wedding processions.

