Historic Dalit Wedding Procession in Rajasthan Defies Traditions

In a bold defiance of traditional barriers, a Dalit groom's wedding procession proceeded under heavy police protection in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. The historic event unfolded peacefully despite potential upper caste opposition.

The bride's family orchestrated the elaborate security detail, fearing resistance to the horse-mounted 'Bindoli' ceremony. With around 200 police personnel ensuring order, groom Vijay Regar successfully married Aruna Khorwal amidst community concerns.

The family had sought intervention from authorities and activists, resulting in negotiations with village locals and strategic police deployment. Such measures aimed to prevent any untoward incidents historically associated with similar wedding processions.

