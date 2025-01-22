Edenred's Growth Journey in India: A New Era of Leadership
Edenred, a leading digital platform, has appointed Minaxi Indra as Managing Director in India. Minaxi's vast experience will bolster Edenred's growth strategy. The company plans to expand its footprint in India through strategic partnerships and innovations in the fintech ecosystem, focusing on employee and customer rewards.
Edenred, the global leader in digital platforms for workplace solutions, has appointed Minaxi Indra as the new Managing Director for its Indian operations. With over 22 years of experience, including roles at upGrad, Uber, and LinkedIn, Minaxi aims to drive Edenred India's growth ambitions.
The company's robust revenue growth, from €1.62B in 2021 to €2.5B in 2023, reflects its successful strategy. Edenred connects 60 million users with over 2 million merchants across 45 countries and maintains strong partnerships with major corporations in India such as Airtel and HDFC Bank.
Edenred India is set to enhance its market presence by exploring strategic mergers and acquisitions in the fintech space. With its focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, Edenred is poised for an exciting new chapter in its growth path.
(With inputs from agencies.)
