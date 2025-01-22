BPSC Exam Controversy: Educator's Drastic Protest and Rising Tensions

The ongoing controversy surrounding the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination has reached a critical point as notable educator Guru Rahman reportedly attempted self-harm. His drastic action was in solidarity with protesting students who demand a re-examination due to alleged paper leaks.

In a dramatic plea, Rahman penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, insisting on addressing the examination malpractices. Despite the allegations, BPSC Chairman Ravi Parmar maintains that no irregularities were identified, standing firm on the decision not to cancel the results.

The issue's gravity attracted the attention of prominent political figures. Rahul Gandhi engaged with the protesters, while the Jan Suraj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, organized a statewide bike rally to protest against perceived injustices. As legal proceedings progress, with a high-stakes hearing on January 31, the examination results remain undisclosed pending further developments.

