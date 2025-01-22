Rising Threat: Drug Addiction Among Youth in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has raised alarms over the escalating issue of drug addiction among the youth, notably students, describing it as a grave societal concern.

Gehlot emphasizes the need for both governmental and societal efforts to address the growing problem. He noted the disturbing trend of drug use spreading from college campuses to school corridors, markedly impacting even younger demographics.

Highlighting alcohol consumption at various events by minors as particularly troubling, Gehlot accused the government of inadequacy, police collusion with drug traffickers, and parental inattentiveness as key factors exacerbating the crisis. He called for prioritizing youth welfare over other pursuits and questioned the lack of effective action.

