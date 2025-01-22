Assam Rifles Drug Bust and Indian Army Weapon Seizures Highlight Security Efforts

In a significant breakthrough, the Assam Rifles intercepted a substantial narcotics shipment comprising 60,000 Yaba tablets in Salbagan, West Tripura, with an estimated international market value of Rs 12 crore. The operation resulted in the arrests of Kanai Das (36) and Kishan Kumar Sarkar (32), who are believed to be pivotal in the drug smuggling operations. Following their arrest, the suspects were handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for further probing and legal proceedings.

This operation underscores the Assam Rifles' dedication to cracking down on narcotics trafficking and safeguarding the region from the escalating menace of drug abuse.

Concurrently, the Indian Army, in a series of meticulously planned joint operations alongside local police and other security forces, successfully recovered an array of weapons, ammunition, and warlike equipment across four districts in Manipur, including Churchandpur. The official release disclosed that intelligence-driven operations in Churachandpur's Mongjang village and other strategic locations like Phayeng Hill and Waithou in Thoubal district led to the unearthing of Carbine Machine Guns, AKs, pistols, grenades, and more.

The recovered arsenal has been transferred to the custody of Manipur Police, signifying a collaborative effort to bolster security and curb the proliferation of illicit arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)