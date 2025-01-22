Ashok Leyland and ESAF Bank Unite for Seamless Vehicle Financing

In a strategic move to bolster customer financing options, Ashok Leyland, a leader in the commercial vehicle industry, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with ESAF Small Finance Bank. Announced on Wednesday, this partnership aims to provide tailor-made vehicle loans to customers.

The collaboration will offer end-to-end financial solutions from ESAF Small Finance Bank, ensuring Ashok Leyland's customers have access to flexible and accessible financing options. This initiative is expected to enhance customer satisfaction with customized repayment plans.

The MoU was inked by Viplav Shah from Ashok Leyland and George Oommen from ESAF, with senior officials like Amandeep Singh witnessing the agreement. The partnership underscores both entities' commitment to financial inclusion, as ESAF boasts a vast network across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)