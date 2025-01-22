Left Menu

Ashok Leyland and ESAF Bank Unite for Seamless Vehicle Financing

Ashok Leyland signs a Memorandum of Understanding with ESAF Small Finance Bank to provide tailor-made vehicle financing solutions. This collaboration seeks to enhance customer experience by offering flexible loans, strengthening financial inclusion. The agreement was signed by key leaders from both entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster customer financing options, Ashok Leyland, a leader in the commercial vehicle industry, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with ESAF Small Finance Bank. Announced on Wednesday, this partnership aims to provide tailor-made vehicle loans to customers.

The collaboration will offer end-to-end financial solutions from ESAF Small Finance Bank, ensuring Ashok Leyland's customers have access to flexible and accessible financing options. This initiative is expected to enhance customer satisfaction with customized repayment plans.

The MoU was inked by Viplav Shah from Ashok Leyland and George Oommen from ESAF, with senior officials like Amandeep Singh witnessing the agreement. The partnership underscores both entities' commitment to financial inclusion, as ESAF boasts a vast network across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

