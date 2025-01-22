Iran's Escalating Uranium Enrichment Raises Global Concerns

Iran has amassed around 200 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% purity, edging closer to the approximately 90% required for weapons-grade material, as reported by Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, at the World Economic Forum.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) suggests this amount, if enriched further, could theoretically be sufficient for creating five nuclear weapons. Grossi highlighted that Iran's recent steps to boost enrichment to 60% have significantly increased the production rate, multiplying it by seven.

This development sparks international attention, as the heightened enrichment activity by Iran elevates global concerns about nuclear proliferation and regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)