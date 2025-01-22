Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

In a grim update on the ongoing conflict, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Russia has launched 1,200 attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities since the 2022 invasion.

Speaking at a news briefing in Davos, Svyrydenko detailed that over 800 of these assaults targeted electricity substations, distribution lines, and other vital power lines.

Additionally, the relentless campaign includes more than 250 strikes on energy generation facilities and over 30 on gas facilities, underscoring a severe impact on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)