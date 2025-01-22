Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure
Russia has attacked Ukrainian energy facilities 1,200 times since its 2022 invasion. According to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, these attacks include over 800 hits on electricity substations and power lines, 250 on energy generation facilities, and 30 on gas facilities.
In a grim update on the ongoing conflict, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Russia has launched 1,200 attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities since the 2022 invasion.
Speaking at a news briefing in Davos, Svyrydenko detailed that over 800 of these assaults targeted electricity substations, distribution lines, and other vital power lines.
Additionally, the relentless campaign includes more than 250 strikes on energy generation facilities and over 30 on gas facilities, underscoring a severe impact on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
