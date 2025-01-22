Prince Harry Demands Investigation into Murdoch's Media Scandal
Prince Harry has urged police and parliament to investigate the historic unlawful activities of Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers. This call follows an apology issued to Harry by NGN regarding the matter, which included alleged perjury and cover-ups.
Prince Harry has publicly demanded that both the police and parliament take action to investigate historic unlawful activities allegedly carried out by Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers.
The Duke of Sussex's call for scrutiny intensifies after the media conglomerate issued an apology to him concerning these allegations.
The accusations involve perjury and subsequent cover-ups, raising significant concerns about press ethics and accountability in the British media landscape.
