Enhanced Security and Spiritual Bliss: Ayodhya Prepares for Devotees

Security arrangements have been significantly escalated for devotees journeying from the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela at Prayag Raj to Ayodhya, according to an official announcement. District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh detailed that various special trains and buses have been initiated for the arriving devotees.

In consideration of the influx, authorities have implemented police and administrative measures, alongside route diversions. Shelter provisions, including rain shelters and shelter homes, have been organized by the Municipal Corporation. Furthermore, night shelters are available through the Tourism Corporation, accommodating a large number of attendees.

During Mauni Amavasya, additional arrangements for food and beverages have been established for the visiting devotees. As per expectations, 20 to 25 trains will arrive at Ayodhya's Dham and Cantt railway stations. District Magistrate Singh assured that traffic regulations have been devised to ensure devotees can visit Ramlala and Lord Hanuman without inconveniences.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, and other cabinet ministers undertook a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh. Deputy CM Maurya expressed the indescribable joy of this experience. The Council of Ministers convened in a joint meeting to discuss preparations for future Kumbh celebrations.

