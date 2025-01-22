Left Menu

Tragic Karnataka Road Accidents: PM Modi and CM Siddaramaiah Announce Compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have extended their condolences over two tragic road accidents in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada and Raichur districts. The accidents, resulting in multiple fatalities, prompted the leaders to announce financial aid for victims' families and the injured.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims involved in a tragic road accident in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district. As a gesture of support, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The Prime Minister's Office, via a statement on X, conveyed, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident in the Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected."

Reports indicate that the victims, primarily vegetable vendors, were en route to Kumta market from Savanur. Their truck tragically overturned in a 50-metre-deep valley. This incident followed another crash in Bangalore's Raichur district, tallying 14 fatalities across two separate accidents. Responding to the crisis, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Rs 3 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased in both districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

