Methane Blast in Poland Injures 16 Miners

A methane blast injured 16 coal miners in the Knurow-Szczyglowice mine, southern Poland, on Wednesday, according to the ambulance service. Fourteen were taken to hospitals as the operator, JSW, disclosed details.

The gas ignited over 850 meters underground, with Lukasz Pach of Katowice's Regional Emergency Medical Service confirming to state news agency PAP. One miner required a helicopter evacuation following the incident.

A total of 44 people were present in the ignition area, said Aleksander Chowaniec of the State Mining Authority, explaining that victims endured burn injuries. JSW shares dropped 2.3% at 1132 GMT in wake of the accident.

