Methane Blast in Poland Injures 16 Miners
Methane ignition in the Knurow-Szczyglowice coal mine in Poland resulted in 16 injuries, with 14 transported to hospitals. The incident occurred over 850 meters beneath the surface. One miner was airlifted. JSW, the operator, saw a 2.3% dip in shares following the accident.
A methane blast injured 16 coal miners in the Knurow-Szczyglowice mine, southern Poland, on Wednesday, according to the ambulance service. Fourteen were taken to hospitals as the operator, JSW, disclosed details.
The gas ignited over 850 meters underground, with Lukasz Pach of Katowice's Regional Emergency Medical Service confirming to state news agency PAP. One miner required a helicopter evacuation following the incident.
A total of 44 people were present in the ignition area, said Aleksander Chowaniec of the State Mining Authority, explaining that victims endured burn injuries. JSW shares dropped 2.3% at 1132 GMT in wake of the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
