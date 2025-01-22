Iran's Uranium Enrichment Sparks Global Concerns

Iran's decision to accelerate uranium enrichment to near weapons-grade has raised alarms globally. Rafael Grossi, the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief, noted the rapid increase in uranium enrichment, now exceeding 30 kilograms per month, in sharp contrast to the previous seven kilograms.

Western nations have voiced concerns over this development, labeling it a significant escalation with no civil utility. Iran insists that its nuclear ambitions are purely peaceful, asserting its sovereign right to enrich uranium to any level.

The international community remains on edge, as approximately 42 kilograms of uranium enriched to this extent, if further refined, could potentially construct a nuclear weapon. Calls for renewed diplomacy highlight the urgent need to address the unraveling nuclear agreement previously in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)