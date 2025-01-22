EFL's Green Club Initiative Advances Sustainability Goals
The English Football League has revamped its 'Green Club' scheme to better support clubs in reducing environmental impact. Participating clubs are now assessed and awarded bronze, silver, or gold status for sustainability efforts. Aimed at cutting carbon footprint by 50%, the initiative fosters community engagement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:17 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The English Football League (EFL) has announced updates to its groundbreaking 'Green Club' scheme, which seeks to curb the environmental footprint of its 72 clubs.
The revamped initiative allows for bi-seasonal evaluations of participating clubs, rewarding them with bronze, silver, or gold status based on their sustainability efforts.
Managed by the GreenCode environmental accreditation organization, the voluntary program is designed to assist in energy efficiency, waste reduction, and community engagement on ecological issues, with a vision of achieving carbon neutrality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Guangzhou FC's Untimely Exit Marks a New Era in Chinese Football
Didier Deschamps Announces Departure: New Beginnings for French Football
Didier Deschamps: France's Footballing Maestro Bows Out After 2026
Wildfires Rage in Los Angeles: A Climate Change Crisis
Climate Change's Toll: A Record $140 Billion in Insured Losses in 2024