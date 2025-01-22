Left Menu

EFL's Green Club Initiative Advances Sustainability Goals

The English Football League has revamped its 'Green Club' scheme to better support clubs in reducing environmental impact. Participating clubs are now assessed and awarded bronze, silver, or gold status for sustainability efforts. Aimed at cutting carbon footprint by 50%, the initiative fosters community engagement.

The English Football League (EFL) has announced updates to its groundbreaking 'Green Club' scheme, which seeks to curb the environmental footprint of its 72 clubs.

The revamped initiative allows for bi-seasonal evaluations of participating clubs, rewarding them with bronze, silver, or gold status based on their sustainability efforts.

Managed by the GreenCode environmental accreditation organization, the voluntary program is designed to assist in energy efficiency, waste reduction, and community engagement on ecological issues, with a vision of achieving carbon neutrality.

