EFL's Green Club Initiative Advances Sustainability Goals

The English Football League (EFL) has announced updates to its groundbreaking 'Green Club' scheme, which seeks to curb the environmental footprint of its 72 clubs.

The revamped initiative allows for bi-seasonal evaluations of participating clubs, rewarding them with bronze, silver, or gold status based on their sustainability efforts.

Managed by the GreenCode environmental accreditation organization, the voluntary program is designed to assist in energy efficiency, waste reduction, and community engagement on ecological issues, with a vision of achieving carbon neutrality.

(With inputs from agencies.)