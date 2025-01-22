Uttar Pradesh Cabinet's Maha Kumbh Meeting Sparks Political Debate

In a landmark event, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet convened at the Maha Kumbh, unveiling a slew of initiatives aimed at state development, including new medical colleges in Hathras, Kasganj, and Baghpat. The gathering, highlighted by religious homage, also signaled the state's preparation for the 2031 Ardha Kumbh.

However, the choice of venue has sparked controversy. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya rebuffed opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav's criticism, arguing that the meeting transcended political motives, asserting inclusivity across religious lines. Meanwhile, Yadav labeled the event as an inappropriate convergence of politics and spirituality.

The debate underscores ongoing political tensions, as government officials aim to bolster infrastructure and employment policies while navigating scrutiny over their decision to meet at the historic Maha Kumbh. The meeting emphasized the state's commitment to innovation and development with 62 new Industrial Training Institutes on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)