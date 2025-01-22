BJP's 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' Initiative Aims to Expose AAP's Lapses

In a pointed critique of the opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal addressed the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' initiative on Wednesday, underscoring unaccomplished tasks by the current government over the last ten years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking to BJP booth-level workers earlier today, assigned them a strategic task: to uncover and document lapses in the AAP-led administration by photographing areas with broken drains, garbage heaps, and subpar amenities, and to disseminate these images publicly with precise locations.

The Prime Minister reinforced the goal to liberate Delhi from its present challenges, largely attributed to the AAP administration. Modi expressed his confidence in the BJP's grassroots strength and assured that the dedicated effort of booth workers would secure a decisive victory in the forthcoming assembly elections, advancing Delhi toward its potential as a developed capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)